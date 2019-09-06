Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Lowered Holding in Nucor (Put) (NUE) as Valuation Declined; Gotham Asset Management Position In Conocophillips (COP) Was Has Increased

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 14,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 381,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.47 million, up from 366,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 3.87 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (Put) (NUE) by 86.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 673,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 101,700 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 775,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Nucor Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 1.31M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.12; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 147,404 shares. Valley Natl Advisers invested 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Private Ocean Limited Company holds 0.03% or 1,648 shares in its portfolio. Mu Invs Ltd holds 97,100 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.13% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 1.08M shares. West Oak Cap Lc invested in 71 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,744 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 681,711 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 344,412 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rnc Cap Management Lc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Dodge & Cox holds 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 66,100 shares. 436,062 were reported by Td Asset Mgmt. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) owns 3,701 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cambridge Rech Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Field And Main Comml Bank reported 9,490 shares stake.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, down 55.79% or $1.30 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $303.77M for 12.18 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.25% negative EPS growth.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 187,215 shares to 187,715 shares, valued at $18.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 63,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Call) (NYSE:GSK).

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 77,583 shares to 58,209 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 21,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,413 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Ptnrs LP invested in 0.86% or 87,720 shares. Pggm reported 1.84M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt invested in 0.56% or 11,100 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 234 shares. Aull Monroe Investment Mgmt Corporation stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Chevy Chase Tru Holdings has 0.25% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 954,197 shares. First Manhattan Com has invested 0.37% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bessemer Incorporated holds 1.39% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 5.43M shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 6,157 shares. 93,333 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.11% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 178,223 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.2% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 224,675 shares. Private Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 18,391 shares. Barnett Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).