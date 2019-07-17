Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Lifted Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake by $2.39 Million as Share Value Rose; Piedmont Investment Advisors Stake in Regions Finl New Com (RF) Decreased by $2.43 Million as Share Value Declined

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New Com (RF) by 36.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 173,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 298,743 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, down from 472,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 8.78 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 34,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,301 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, up from 143,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 3.36M shares traded or 16.16% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Pork Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 8%; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS CEO SAYS 2019 TO BE `ANOTHER GROWTH YEAR’; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership

