Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Lifted Its Electronic Arts (Call) (EA) Holding by $7.32 Million; Stock Value Declined; Baxter International (BAX) Holder Spf Beheer Bv Has Increased Its Stake by $3.18 Million

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) (EA) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 72,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 376,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.21M, up from 303,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $93.75. About 1.10M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Baxter International (BAX) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 39,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.65 million, up from 999,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Baxter International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $81.92. About 612,916 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (NASDAQ:QURE) by 90,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 176,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,560 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11. $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $1.23 million was made by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 136,675 shares to 467,872 shares, valued at $82.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 100,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 825,862 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.03 million activity. $2.68 million worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was sold by Mason Jeanne K on Thursday, January 31.