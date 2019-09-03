Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Increased Stake in Nordstrom (Call) (JWN) by $14.67 Million as Stock Price Declined; Nexstar Broadcasting (NXST) Holder Ajo LP Upped Position

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (Call) (JWN) by 884.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 333,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 371,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47 million, up from 37,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $28.18. About 1.96 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Maintains FY2018 Comparable Sales Growth View 0.5%-1.5%; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q REV. $3.56B, EST. $3.45B; 17/05/2018 – JWN: NORDSTROM RACK STORE SALES UNDERPERFORMED EXPECTATIONS; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family’s Bid to Buy the Retailer Is Rejected; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN NORDSTROM INC; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Family’s “Inadequate” Buyout Proposal; 19/04/2018 – True & Co. Links Up With Nordstrom; 13/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Relocate Sugar House Store; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom ends talks with Nordstrom family to take company private; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Nordstrom

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting (NXST) by 74.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 52,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 122,756 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, up from 70,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $95.56. About 228,850 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 83,060 were accumulated by Swiss National Bank & Trust. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co reported 0.07% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cim Investment Mangement holds 3,767 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 11,100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 16,391 shares stake. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 92 were reported by Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Com. Foster & Motley Incorporated accumulated 0.3% or 19,357 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited reported 0.07% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Stevens Cap Lp has invested 0.08% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Regions Fincl Corp has 3,024 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Corp reported 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.1% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 89,175 shares to 70,573 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cra Intl (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 17,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,563 shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Alum (NYSE:RS).

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (LQD) by 287,300 shares to 250,800 shares, valued at $29.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 24,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp reported 150 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 20,486 shares. Synovus Corp has 891 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 1.30M shares. Flippin Bruce Porter has invested 1.16% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Moreover, Earnest Llc has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 58 shares. Amp Cap Limited invested in 0.01% or 38,904 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 395,168 shares. Pnc Financial holds 0% or 48,150 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 819 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based Aperio Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).