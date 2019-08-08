Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Decreased Arista Networks (ANET) Position By $10.52 Million; Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Lowered Varonis Sys (VRNS) Position By $313,821

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased Arista Networks Inc (ANET) stake by 99.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 42,096 shares as Arista Networks Inc (ANET)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 4 shares with $1,000 value, down from 42,100 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc now has $18.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $234.45. About 857,815 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) stake by 12.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 5,319 shares as Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS)’s stock rose 2.35%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 37,490 shares with $2.21 million value, down from 42,809 last quarter. Varonis Sys Inc now has $2.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.07. About 263,381 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018

Among 7 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Arista Networks had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $225 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 431,989 shares to 581,989 valued at $11.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mercadolibre Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MELI) stake by 17,000 shares and now owns 17,200 shares. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was raised too.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. Faitelson Yakov sold $1.64M worth of stock.

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased Ishares Inc (EWQ) stake by 87,175 shares to 121,426 valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 5,584 shares and now owns 18,987 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings.

