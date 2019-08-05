Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Cut Position in Alaska Air Group (Call) (ALK) by $2.71 Million; Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Shareholder Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Lifted Position

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 64,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 516,966 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, up from 451,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $57.48. About 3.46 million shares traded or 64.79% up from the average. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTED AMENDMENT ON OR ABOUT MARCH END WILL ALSO AUTOMATICALLY REPLACE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH AN AMENDED, RESTATED ONE; 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG); 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (Call) (ALK) by 98.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 49,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 1.02M shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 4Q `17 ADJ. EPS TO 71C ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CUTS FORECAST FOR YEAR CAPACITY; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES ANNOUNCES OFFICE EXPANSION NEAR SEA-TAC AIRPORT; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR LEASE WITH SOUTHWEST BEGINS IN OCT; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $290.05 million for 6.73 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 43,900 shares to 43,990 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 47,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 14,704 shares to 324,781 shares, valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:WB) by 34,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EBAY).

