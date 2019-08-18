Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Decreased By $3.82 Million Its Macys (Put) (M) Stake; Aware (AWRE) SI Increased By 14.36%

Aware Inc (NASDAQ:AWRE) had an increase of 14.36% in short interest. AWRE’s SI was 41,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.36% from 36,200 shares previously. With 9,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Aware Inc (NASDAQ:AWRE)’s short sellers to cover AWRE’s short positions. The SI to Aware Inc’s float is 0.32%. It closed at $2.96 lastly. It is down 29.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AWRE News: 24/04/2018 – Aware Recognized as a Top Ten Multifactor Authentication Solution Provider by Enterprise Security Magazine; 24/04/2018 – Aware Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 22/04/2018 DJ Aware Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWRE)

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased Macys Inc (Put) (M) stake by 57.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 159,000 shares as Macys Inc (Put) (M)’s stock declined 2.74%. The Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 119,800 shares with $2.88 million value, down from 278,800 last quarter. Macys Inc (Put) now has $4.94B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 13.93M shares traded or 37.81% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S DIDN’T SEE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM WEATHER ON SALES; 16/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Macy’s CEO Jeffrey Gennette “has a feel” and “has an eye” for department stores; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Macy’s, Inc. at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative; 19/03/2018 – Forget standing in line – Macy’s new mobile app let’s customers scan barcodes to checkout items:; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY REVIEW IS FOCUSED MAINLY ON LORD & TAYLOR; 24/03/2018 – NYC DHS: Macy’s Flower Show; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s Flower Show® Presents Once Upon a Springtime; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 18/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3775/SHR

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.09 million for 8.68 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN) stake by 241,200 shares to 601,700 valued at $71.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Urban Outfitters Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:URBN) stake by 14,200 shares and now owns 14,800 shares. Splunk Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SPLK) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Macy’s Inc has $30 highest and $22 lowest target. $26’s average target is 62.70% above currents $15.98 stock price. Macy’s Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of M in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Guggenheim. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $3.60 million activity. $3.60M worth of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was bought by Ronin Capital – LLC.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.86 million. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It has a 52.86 P/E ratio. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text identity data.