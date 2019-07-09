Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Boosted Its Zendesk (Call) (ZEN) Stake; Lauder Estee Co LTD Cl A (EL) Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Has Increased Its Holding by $1.41 Million

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Lauder Estee Co Ltd Cl A (EL) by 221.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 8,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,442 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 3,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Co Ltd Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.25. About 669,849 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (Call) (ZEN) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 49,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05M, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $91.62. About 721,943 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 26,148 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1.23 million shares. New England Research accumulated 11,975 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Veritable Lp holds 10,135 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd reported 39,422 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ashfield Partners Ltd Com owns 37,457 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Lc has 0.53% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 381,084 shares. At National Bank owns 4,658 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). California Public Employees Retirement System owns 528,693 shares. 3,836 are held by Oakworth Cap Incorporated. Jennison Assoc Lc has 1.22% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Farmers Bancorporation holds 0.09% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 970 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. $3.24 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by Demsey John. Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold 29,366 shares worth $4.36 million. $4.12 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6. 98,262 shares were sold by Freda Fabrizio, worth $14.96M on Thursday, February 7. The insider PARSONS RICHARD D sold 8,187 shares worth $1.26M. The insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44M.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,040 shares to 40,591 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 18,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 821,182 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts: EstÃ©e Lauder’s Strength Isn’t Just Cosmetic – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CSX Corporation (CSX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Zendesk Stock Jumped 52% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Key Takeaways From Zendesk’s Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Language I/O Enhances Zendesk Integration with Live Chat Translation – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk Announces New Self-service Experiences With Expanded AI-powered Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.