Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Boosted Cummins (Put) (CMI) Stake by $706,500; Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Upped Its Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $4.59 Million

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 444.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $309.26. About 1.29 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix: International Segment Now Accounts for 50% of Revenue, 55% of Memberships; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce; 16/04/2018 – Netflix programming binge pays off with subscriber surge; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (Put) (CMI) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 16,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Cummins Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $152.33. About 175,405 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 404,145 shares to 256,555 shares, valued at $10.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PENN) by 258,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $63,499 activity.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jerome Dodson Comments on Cummins – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares stated it has 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Toth Advisory has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 210 shares. Alyeska Gru Limited Partnership has invested 0.47% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Natixis owns 175,171 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Intersect Limited Com reported 0.67% stake. Burney invested in 0.16% or 16,708 shares. Moreover, Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.45% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2.15 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc has invested 0.16% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). M&R Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 53,327 shares stake. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 54,105 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,475 shares. Rampart Inv Management Communications Ltd Liability Company reported 8,728 shares stake. Gsa Capital Llp owns 0.06% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,641 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 310,311 shares.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 58,700 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,400 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Netflix – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Has a Lot to Prove This Week – Nasdaq” published on July 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Big Growth ETFs to Buy For the Second Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Markets Reach All-Time Highs Ahead of Second Quarter Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Are the Bears About to Come Down on Netflix? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 50,000 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,641 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has invested 1.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jnba Advsrs accumulated 0% or 42 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc owns 5.58% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 539,875 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv stated it has 700 shares. Smith Moore holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,178 shares. Bluestein R H And invested in 1.67% or 85,852 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund has 0.68% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 8,680 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 61,100 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability stated it has 163,184 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) invested in 0.64% or 104,016 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp owns 10,064 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Com Llc holds 0.04% or 2,058 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.