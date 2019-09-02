Paragon Capital Management Upped Position in Umb Finl (UMBF) by $341,120; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Trimmed Xylem (XYL) Holding by $377,620 as Market Valuation Declined

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 4,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 368,548 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.13 million, down from 373,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.61. About 637,587 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 5,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 24,734 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 19,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $62.32. About 111,326 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Average Total Assets for 1Q Were $20.7 Billion; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9 MLN VS $134.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 21/05/2018 – UMB Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMB Financial; 26/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP UMBF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus holds 0% or 338 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Moreover, New South Capital Management Inc has 1.84% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 3,610 shares. Moreover, Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 13 shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Com reported 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 311,294 shares. 398,605 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdings Plc. Mufg Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Kcm Invest Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,360 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Company has 18,925 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund accumulated 3,570 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 23,217 shares. Comm Natl Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. XYL’s profit will be $148.02M for 22.80 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 10,698 shares to 49,123 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 87,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $46,020 activity.

