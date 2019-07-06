Paragon Capital Management Upped Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $355,630; Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Position in Facebook (FB) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 6,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,479 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 179,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.67 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/05/2018 – Facebook’s innovation â€” connecting people based on shared events â€” is a feature none of its rivals offer; 24/05/2018 – FB IMPLEMENTING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED POLITICAL CONTENT POLICY; 19/03/2018 – Facebook could come under fire from large investors like BlackRock for its negative societal impact; 28/03/2018 – Cooper Hefner, Playboy’s chief creative officer and son of the late Hugh Hefner, called Facebook “sexually repressive.”; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg aims to pacify U.S. lawmakers; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg says Cambridge Analytica Got His Personal Data Too; 08/05/2018 – Gavan Reilly: Breaking: Facebook is to stop taking ads for #8thRef from outside Ireland; 13/04/2018 – The Takeaway: Facebook in 2020: ‘The AI Made Us Do It’; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controversy

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

