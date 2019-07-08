Paragon Capital Management Trimmed Visa (V) Stake by $11.99 Million; Wallace Capital Management Trimmed Position in Expedia Group (EXPE) as Valuation Declined

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,809 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 78,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $176.19. About 2.00 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc analyzed 27,320 shares as the company's stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 207,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.69 million, down from 234,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $19.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $133.13. About 441,468 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank & Trust Division stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Mirae Asset Global Ltd holds 0.06% or 63,756 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.08% or 38,506 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.13% or 34,749 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Lc reported 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Legal And General Group Inc Public Lc reported 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Creative Planning owns 9,160 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc reported 15,100 shares. 50,854 are owned by Royal London Asset Mngmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 159,761 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. James Investment holds 0.04% or 5,460 shares in its portfolio. The Washington-based Garde Capital has invested 0.09% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 64,494 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White stated it has 11,806 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 75,051 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Jobs 224K; Again The Fed Will Not Cut In July; iCloud And Insta Fail – Seeking Alpha" on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Expedia (EXPE) Down 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq" published on June 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Expedia agrees to Cuba settlement with Treasury – Seeking Alpha" on June 14, 2019.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 19,058 shares to 425,555 shares, valued at $20.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.11 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $209.95 million for 23.60 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -347.37% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "How Long Will Visa's Slump Last? – Seeking Alpha" on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Visa launches B2B cross-border payment network – Seeking Alpha" published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Mechel Reports Decisions of Annual General Shareholder Meeting – GlobeNewswire" on June 28, 2019.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,755 shares to 67,397 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 33,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack has 1,978 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks owns 101,504 shares. Brinker invested 0.71% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fifth Third Bancshares owns 359,996 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 29,669 shares. Japan-based Asset One Ltd has invested 1.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 2.09M shares. 120,825 were reported by Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Com. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 3.96M shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Inc stated it has 2.64% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Echo Street Capital Limited Co holds 0.59% or 192,697 shares. 58,622 were reported by Patten Gru. Paradigm Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.65% or 27,843 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 1.48% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.12 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

