Paragon Capital Management Trimmed Its Visa (V) Position; TFS Financial (TFSL) Sentiment Is 1.15

TFS Financial Corp (TFSL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 45 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 39 sold and reduced stakes in TFS Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 32.09 million shares, up from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding TFS Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 31 Increased: 33 New Position: 12.

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 97.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,885 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Paragon Capital Management Llc holds 1,809 shares with $283,000 value, down from 78,694 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $396.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $179.2. About 4.64M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. The insider MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130.

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 5,945 shares to 43,711 valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 2,002 shares and now owns 26,587 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has 2.17% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 136,788 shares. Navellier And Inc stated it has 34,673 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). At Bank has invested 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cheviot Value Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.2% stake. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 1.78% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Blackrock has 0.84% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 121.02 million shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc owns 68,691 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,402 shares. Anderson Hoagland Co reported 72,762 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated has 42,480 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. 1.34 million were reported by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 1.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.28% or 43,718 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 5.23% above currents $179.2 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $19100 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $19500 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, July 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. Nomura maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 31.33 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Clover Partners L.P. holds 3.65% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation for 125,000 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 1.14 million shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Empyrean Capital Partners Lp has 1.34% invested in the company for 1.79 million shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 119,867 shares.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 191,665 shares traded or 5.85% up from the average. TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) has risen 11.69% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial Quarterly Earnings Reflect Surging Housing Market; 15/03/2018 – TFS International Propels Momentum in Clinical Trials with goBalto; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL CFO HUFFMAN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE SEPT. 30, 2018; 22/03/2018 – TFS Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Stockhouse: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Telferscot to Distribute Equity in Seven New Companies to TFS Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ TFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFSL); 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL SAYS PAUL J. HUML WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding firm for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. The company has market cap of $4.93 billion. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. It has a 62.89 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts.