Paragon Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Paychex (PAYX) by $327,600; Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Holder Shellback Capital LP Trimmed Position as Stock Value Rose

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 63.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 178,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,167 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $50.36. About 1.36M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,019 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87 million, down from 127,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.73. About 766,036 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $6.43 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $749,800 were sold by Vossler Jennifer R. on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 4 MUCCI MARTIN sold $3.62M worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 50,000 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 33,082 shares to 113,237 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance I by 18,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Llc has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc owns 866,404 shares. Clarkston Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 217,048 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0.47% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 2.73 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tdam Usa holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 14,463 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Co holds 5,712 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Waddell & Reed Financial has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Raymond James Na reported 81,488 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Spectrum Grp Inc has 300 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 22,921 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Connecticut-based Webster National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.39% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Dean Inv Associate Limited Liability Company reported 36,742 shares.

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.21 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $284.31M for 9.54 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.04% EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 35,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rh by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc.

