Paragon Capital Management Stake in Devon Energy New (DVN) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose; Capital Investment Counsel Position in Fedex (FDX) Has Lifted by $2.74 Million

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 291.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,346 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $165.05. About 3.06M shares traded or 36.81% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 20/03/2018 – Global Edmonton: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 17,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,724 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 104,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $25.93. About 5.45M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) owns 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,600 shares. Eqis Mngmt Inc stated it has 2,634 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Com reported 1,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. U S Investors has 0.13% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Interocean Cap Llc reported 2.51% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nuveen Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Finance Counselors Inc reported 5,192 shares stake. Plancorp Lc accumulated 1,395 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Heritage Investors owns 73,611 shares. Mrj Capital, a New York-based fund reported 19,300 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 69,212 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Trellus Management Lc has 9,200 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Martin & Tn reported 4,976 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 220,600 are held by Schwartz Inv Counsel. Bowen Hanes And Com reported 172,608 shares stake.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $272.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) and Encourages FedEx Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Micron Crushes Q3 Estimates, Target Deal Days Announced – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Logistics As Economic Savior; Amazon Self-Delivers How Much?! – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TO FDX EMPLOYEES: Zamansky LLC Continues Its Investigation Into Possible ERISA Violations in the FedEx Corp. Retirement Savings Plan – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Interest dims in Oklahoma’s once-promising shale play – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Devon Energy: Poor Quarter, Great Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Devon Should Exit The Barnett – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Devon Energy Completes Sale of Canadian Business – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 76,236 shares to 3,432 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,019 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).