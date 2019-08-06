Paragon Capital Management Raised Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $355,630 as Shares Rose; As Landstar Sys (LSTR) Stock Price Rose, Bailard Has Trimmed Position by $1.07 Million

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 6,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 186,479 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 179,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 7.35M shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 67.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 9,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The hedge fund held 4,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 14,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $106.96. About 366,030 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 10,728 shares to 67,793 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 20,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,604 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 7.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.63 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $59.84 million for 17.71 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,497 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Savings Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 377,787 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Denali Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.95% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Smith Asset Mgmt Group Lp has invested 0.85% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Ghp Advsrs Inc holds 55,273 shares. Atlanta Mngmt Communications L L C has 1.22% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co holds 0% or 2,745 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Gp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 672,200 shares. City Holdg, a West Virginia-based fund reported 50 shares. 134,479 were reported by Eaton Vance. Principal accumulated 181,250 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 2,326 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ensemble Mngmt Limited Co reported 422,007 shares stake.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,116 shares to 81,784 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,997 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.96% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 837,818 shares. Logan Capital holds 0.32% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 98,057 shares. First Business Fincl accumulated 17,275 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 178,724 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2,800 were accumulated by Highlander Mngmt. Captrust Advisors owns 13,703 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.05 million shares. Fil Limited invested in 0% or 499 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 0.21% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 137,372 shares. 13,680 are held by Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 31,593 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 1.96% or 82,607 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 95,633 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Com invested 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 12,056 were reported by Newman Dignan & Sheerar.