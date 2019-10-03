Paragon Capital Management Position in Apache (APA) Raised by $325,864 as Market Valuation Declined; Somerset Capital Management Llp Boosted Holding in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) as Valuation Rose

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 11,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 118,803 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 107,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 4.17M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/04/2018 – DataStax Solution Day Invites Developers to Learn and Connect on DataStax Enterprise and Apache Cassandra; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Named; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – Apache Presenting at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES WITH RIGHTS TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS UP TO US$5.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q EPS 38c; 30/04/2018 – Apache at MUFG Securities Oil & Gas Corporate Access Day May 14; 29/03/2018 – FBI: Eighteen Arrested on Fort Apache Indian Reservation; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Capital Guidance of $3 Billion Remains Unchanged for 2018

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 117,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.63 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.52 million, up from 6.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 3.36M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank’s Profit Halves As Provisions Surge In March Quarter; 06/05/2018 – Hindustan Times: ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday, may discuss CEO Chanda Kochhar loan issue; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “BOARD HAS FULL CONFIDENCE AND REPOSES FULL FAITH IN BANK’S MD&CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR”; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt wants to keep hands off ICICI Bank row for now – Economic Times; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM SFIO IN THE MATTER; 13/04/2018 – BSE SEEKS CLARIFICATION FROM ICICI BANK ON REPORT OF SEBI PROBE; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS DIDN’T RECEIVE NOTICE FROM SEBI ON COMPLIANCE; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI REQUESTED CLARIFICATIONS BASED ON NEWS REPORTS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK- CLASSIFIED 3 BORROWER ACCOUNTS IN GEMS & JEWELLERY SECTOR WITH FUND-BASED OUTSTANDING OF 7.95 BLN RUPEES AS FRAUD AND NON PERFORMING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. Ellis Juliet S had bought 3,500 shares worth $95,407 on Friday, May 24. Meyer William Mark also bought $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Friday, May 31.

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $456.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P India Nifty 50 Dtc (INDY) by 96,633 shares to 255,249 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Femsa (NYSE:FMX) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Cia Cervecerias Adr (NYSE:CCU).

