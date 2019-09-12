Paragon Capital Management Maintains Position in Apache (APA); Essex Investment Management Co Lifted Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF) Position by $515,592

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 11,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 118,803 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 107,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.87. About 1.70 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Capital Guidance of $3 Billion Remains Unchanged for 2018; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: HEARTH Act Approval of Apache Tribe of Oklahoma Indian Lands Leasing Act of 2017 Regulations; 22/04/2018 – DJ Apache Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APA); 17/04/2018 – Apache Corporation – Making Holes; 14/05/2018 – APACHE & ARM REPORT DEVELOPMENT OF SALT CREEK MIDSTREAM’S SCM; 23/04/2018 – DataStax Solution Day Invites Developers to Learn and Connect on DataStax Enterprise and Apache Cassandra; 19/03/2018 – Apache in New Credit Fact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 23/04/2018 – APACHE: PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EVP, CORPORATE RESERVOIR; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Generated $799 Million in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 28,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 116,911 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 88,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 1.09M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Hm Payson has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Heritage Investors Mgmt invested in 72,241 shares. Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 175,313 shares. 2,100 are held by Highlander Mngmt Lc. Marco Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). 42,000 are owned by Bp Public Ltd Liability Corporation. Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Cutter Brokerage reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). D E Shaw reported 169,510 shares stake. 2.33M are owned by Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Corp. First Manhattan holds 7,927 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Covington Management has 3,275 shares. Barclays Plc reported 0.01% stake.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellis Juliet S bought $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 3,500 shares. $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares were bought by Meyer William Mark.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $728.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3,587 shares to 25,049 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Gold Min by 141,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,702 shares, and cut its stake in Natera Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock invested 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 52,674 shares. Barclays Plc invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Gulf International Comml Bank (Uk) reported 20,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Waddell And Reed owns 0.05% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1.10 million shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 378 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited owns 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 49,691 shares. Caxton Associates Lp holds 0.03% or 11,975 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Company reported 0% stake. Bamco Ny stated it has 0.24% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). British Columbia Invest Management Corporation holds 0.01% or 79,100 shares. Huntington Bankshares owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 116,911 are held by Essex Investment Mgmt Comm Ltd Liability Corp. Redwood Capital Management Limited Liability owns 1.09% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 880,385 shares.

