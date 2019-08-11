Paragon Capital Management LTD Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Raised as Market Value Rose; Zeke Capital Advisors Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Position as Share Price Declined

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 100,234 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, down from 106,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 7.11M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Delay Shareholder Meeting 30 Days After CFIUS Order; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – LOANS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL MATURE ON DEC 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s attempt to acquire Qualcomm will deter companies from looking for growth beyond national borders, experts say; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE WHITE CARD FOR QCOM DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm and Facebook to Bring High-Speed Internet Connectivity Over 60GHz to Urban Areas; 06/03/2018 – US security blow to Qualcomm deal; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 36,642 shares to 206,233 shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Dillon & Associate has invested 0.2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Leisure Management has 1.24% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 25,876 shares. 370,202 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Illinois-based Gladius Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 103,398 were accumulated by Paloma Prns. Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.16 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 5,723 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Llc holds 9,833 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement reported 0.18% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 430,196 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il owns 0.49% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 73,490 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 0.01% or 5,553 shares in its portfolio. Barton Investment Mngmt holds 0.91% or 95,995 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 149,741 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beech Hill Inc holds 1.97% or 27,080 shares. Ohio-based Dean Associate Llc has invested 0.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allen Invest Limited Com holds 5.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.39 million shares. Mairs & Power has 2.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Curbstone Mgmt Corporation reported 47,277 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Gfs Advsrs Limited Company owns 36,386 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Baillie Gifford &, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.83M shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management Inc holds 405,455 shares or 5.18% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Northstar Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 251,388 were reported by Old Savings Bank In. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,319 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested 2.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hills Retail Bank & Tru Company invested in 74,488 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Horizon Lc stated it has 28,994 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.