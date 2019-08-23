Paragon Capital Management LTD Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Boosted by $3.78 Million as Share Value Rose; Firsthand Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) by $4.00 Million

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 3.09 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $268.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.