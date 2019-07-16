Paragon Capital Management LTD Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.78 Million; Stock Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Capital Wealth Planning Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 86.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 57,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 65,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 9.14M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt invested in 1.22 million shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Llc has 1.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,271 shares. Cullinan Assocs has invested 2.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brouwer & Janachowski Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Viking Limited Partnership holds 9.77M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 1.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.49M shares. Sabal Tru accumulated 295,242 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 319,825 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.43 million shares. Riverpark Ltd Liability stated it has 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Taurus Asset Limited Liability holds 250,260 shares or 4.13% of its portfolio. Dean Inv Associate Ltd Llc reported 43,644 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot stated it has 323,490 shares. Aperio Llc owns 5.45 million shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loudon Limited Company holds 5.6% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 120,270 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 23,593 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bnp Paribas Asset invested 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Athena Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 182,730 shares. Interocean Limited Liability Co has invested 2.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Delphi Mngmt Ma has 1.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cahill Fincl Advsrs reported 20,859 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc has 199,839 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Tompkins Fin Corp reported 119,077 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Com Il accumulated 261,175 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Holding Communications has 1.63% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,280 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.21 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,975 shares to 4,910 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

