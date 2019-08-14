Paragon Capital Management LTD Position In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Has Raised; Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) Market Value Rose While Pettee Investors Decreased Holding by $319,300

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 12.12M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $200.9. About 103,498 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125); 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q EPS $3.48, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST. $4.07; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $94 Million Advance Procurement Contract For A 10th National Security Cutt; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 16/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract for DDG 51-Class Follow Yard Services; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Huntington Ingalls; 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

