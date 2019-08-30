Paragon Capital Management LTD Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Lifted by $3.78 Million; Echostar (SATS) Shareholder Earnest Partners Trimmed Stake by $1.97 Million

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 44.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 54,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 67,852 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 122,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 39,074 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $137.76. About 4.39 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fragasso Group Inc Inc stated it has 42,202 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. King Wealth invested in 3.01% or 81,576 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca owns 8,638 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 2.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lagoda Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 355,653 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company Lp reported 11.13 million shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price, a Colorado-based fund reported 92,049 shares. Covington Cap accumulated 2.51% or 343,745 shares. 1.79M were reported by Ronna Sue Cohen. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 840,093 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation owns 1.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.08M shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited has 4.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foster Motley reported 157,518 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Limited Company has invested 0.01% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 705 shares. 6,754 are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd Com. Synovus Fincl Corp owns 9 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Co reported 310 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.09% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Mackay Shields Limited Company has 0.04% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 138,432 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 370,523 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 52,635 shares. 62,818 are owned by Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability. Indaba Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 679,119 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 407,289 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Management holds 0.19% or 26,359 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 292,842 shares in its portfolio.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 26,700 shares to 270,058 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 44,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Property (NYSE:ESS).