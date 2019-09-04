Paragon Capital Management LTD Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Shareholder Eaton Vance Management Has Lifted Aon Plc (AON) Holding

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 18.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 6,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 126,919 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.67 million, up from 120,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $192.61. About 731,578 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More news for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Insurance Labor Study Indicates Challenging Recruitment Environment – Business Wire” and published on September 03, 2019 is yet another important article.