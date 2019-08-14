Paragon Capital Management LTD Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); As Agilent Technologies (A) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Pacific Heights Asset Management Lowered by $2.16 Million Its Position

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 25.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, down from 107,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $65.81. About 2.05 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Enables Complete Workflow Solutions Across Agilent’s Instrument Platforms; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $134.39. About 18.20 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Assocs owns 1.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,801 shares. Letko Brosseau Assoc Incorporated owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,000 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winch Advisory Ltd Liability holds 53,736 shares or 3.5% of its portfolio. Seatown Pte has 232,700 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. First Natl Co has invested 2.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chesley Taft Associate Lc invested in 384,214 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 229,701 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karpus Management reported 6,156 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Llc holds 0.1% or 1,935 shares in its portfolio. Old Dominion Cap Inc holds 22,372 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs holds 1.02M shares or 18.54% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 1.9% or 74,160 shares. Skba Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 4,590 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.1% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 1.61 million shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 37,600 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc holds 0% or 1,749 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Nomura Asset Com invested in 185,024 shares. 207 are held by First Personal Financial Serv. Ironwood Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Smithfield Trust Communications holds 2,099 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bb&T has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 3,936 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt holds 0.08% or 5,785 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,855 shares. Brighton Jones Llc has 0.03% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 32,750 shares. Azimuth Management Limited Liability Co holds 64,870 shares.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.