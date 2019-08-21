Paragon Capital Management LTD Holding In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Has Lifted; Chicos Fas (CHS) Shareholder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Position

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 270,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.215. About 350,705 shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER CHICO’S BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMA; 08/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS’ Intimate Apparel Brand, Soma, Debuts on QVC; 04/04/2018 – Forever Fierce Revolution Emboldened by Chico’s Campaign Launches YouTube Channel With “Chicy Blinders” Video; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 04/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Sales Down Mid-Single Digits; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 4.22 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $158,083 activity. Brooks Bonnie R. also bought $100,298 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) on Thursday, June 13. TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY had bought 14,000 shares worth $50,645.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 33,352 shares to 29,277 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 45,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84M shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

