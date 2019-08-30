Paragon Capital Management LTD Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Increased by $3.78 Million; Waters (WAT) Shareholder Marshfield Associates Has Lowered Stake

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 41.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 38,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 54,326 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, down from 93,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $211.6. About 274,842 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 26/04/2018 – DoJ OH Southern: Defendants Apprehended in International Waters Plead Guilty to Intent to Distribute 720 Kilos of Cocaine; 27/05/2018 – China Protests U.S. Warships in Disputed Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 17/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT ROSN.MM SAYS ITS SOUTH CHINA SEA DRILLING IS WITHIN VIETNAM WATERS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH VIETNAM LEGISLATION; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDITIONAL $3 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $136.79. About 12.69 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.