Paragon Capital Management LTD Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose; Simon Property Group (SPG) Shareholder Lenox Wealth Management Lifted Its Holding by $325,780

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 4589.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 1,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, up from 39 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $148.96. About 586,555 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 11.31M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field & Main Comml Bank holds 1.53% or 13,750 shares in its portfolio. Capital International Investors has invested 4.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Ltd Partnership holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 254,611 shares. Fairview Cap Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Co Dc stated it has 414,611 shares or 4.17% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Mgmt owns 78,485 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schafer Cullen Capital has 2.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carlson Capital Mgmt owns 22,370 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv invested in 0.56% or 51,867 shares. Bristol John W Co Ny has 3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reik And Co Limited Com invested in 0.47% or 14,536 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dubuque National Bank Communication, Iowa-based fund reported 157,646 shares. Strategic Global Limited Liability Company has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt Inc reported 3.45M shares stake.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : PDBC, ZNGA, VSMV, VSDA, MSFT, VNQI – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 132,741 shares to 105 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hat A 100Th.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 1,917 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 15,700 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 4,275 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 458,405 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Intact Investment has 38,700 shares. Nomura Holding accumulated 48,237 shares. Van Eck Assocs holds 96,521 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 8,439 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 0.08% or 7,170 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,324 shares. Nuwave Invest Limited holds 0.42% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 1,959 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab accumulated 2.12M shares. Gilman Hill Asset Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 3,430 shares. Edgar Lomax Company Va holds 55,765 shares.