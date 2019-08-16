Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Upped Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Bragg Financial Advisors Position in Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Cut by $741,615 as Share Price Declined

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 36,217 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 41,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $132.94. About 683,531 shares traded or 26.20% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13M shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 1.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 18,025 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Partnervest Advisory stated it has 16,776 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Generation Llp owns 3.83M shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi has invested 1.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advent Mngmt De holds 6,296 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 160,197 were accumulated by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Tru Of Vermont holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 221,881 shares. Prescott Grp Inc Cap Mgmt Llc reported 6,000 shares. Parthenon Ltd Llc invested in 373,197 shares. Davis holds 0.4% or 5,822 shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W & New York reported 926,073 shares. Coho Partners Limited holds 0.02% or 8,705 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs And Comm Ca has 2.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verity Asset owns 6,586 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 55,405 shares. State Street accumulated 961,713 shares. North Star Investment invested in 450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 24,353 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Inc. 5,614 are owned by Sta Wealth Lc. Fuller Thaler Asset holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 151,981 shares. Psagot Inv House reported 5,000 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt stated it has 30,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% or 15,533 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 9,100 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 17,000 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 25,732 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited stated it has 783,849 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability accumulated 28,427 shares.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7,250 shares to 45,738 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 66,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX).

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, down 0.84% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $68.15M for 14.08 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -452.24% EPS growth.