Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Upped Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.78 Million; Huntington National Bank Decreased Its General Mills (GIS) Holding by $538,356; Market Valuation Rose

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 10,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,690 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 77,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 1.78M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $135.71. About 15.90 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,105 shares. Moreover, Ww has 5.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 189.07 million shares. Randolph Co accumulated 273,082 shares or 6.31% of the stock. Citigroup has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 32,785 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,107 shares. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 22,909 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Liability Com stated it has 16,776 shares. Strategic Llc holds 1.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 46,773 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 4.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Nottingham Advsr has 0.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,862 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Co has 23.05 million shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Ca stated it has 5.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northeast Invest invested in 2.5% or 252,170 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) by 5,140 shares to 59,182 shares, valued at $7.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 8,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).