Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.78 Million; Genpact Limited (G) Position Has Boosted by Echo Street Capital Management Llc

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 58,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 377,620 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, up from 319,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.44. About 385,058 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $137.54. About 16.19M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 227,567 were accumulated by Hightower Lta. 63,389 were accumulated by Armstrong Shaw Ct. Chase Invest Counsel Corp invested in 2.7% or 44,506 shares. 4,677 are owned by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. Mcdaniel Terry & accumulated 7.67% or 379,978 shares. Bowen Hanes Company reported 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 18,289 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Cornercap Inv Counsel stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tctc Holding Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.51% or 549,976 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4.41% or 152,018 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 103,398 shares. Blue Edge Cap Limited Com holds 14,952 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.81 million are held by Factory Mutual. Gulf Intll Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 3.54% or 1.73M shares. Moreover, Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) has 2.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,642 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 102,107 shares to 123,033 shares, valued at $22.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 12,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,126 shares, and cut its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Na reported 16,255 shares. Fil Limited reported 0.26% stake. Fdx Advsr stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 164,380 shares. 461 are owned by Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation. Summit Creek Advisors Lc accumulated 7,710 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). 36,072 are held by Oppenheimer Asset. Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Moreover, Guardian Tru Co has 0.05% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 108,725 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 179,755 shares. Leuthold Grp Llc has 0.43% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 90,092 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership accumulated 46,485 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Mesirow Fin Mgmt has invested 1.62% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).