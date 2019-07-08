Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Position; 0 Analysts Covering McKesson (MCK)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 70.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired 32,299 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Paragon Capital Management Ltd holds 78,149 shares with $9.22M value, up from 45,850 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 8.20M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security

Among 2 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. McKesson had 6 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, January 25 by Deutsche Bank. See McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) latest ratings:

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/01/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Old Target: $175 Upgrade

17/01/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $134 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold McKesson Corporation shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Com owns 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 400 shares. Renaissance Tech stated it has 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ballentine Prtn Ltd Co holds 2,938 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 2,271 shares. Ally Fincl reported 0.67% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 2,250 are held by Spirit Of America Mngmt. 14.79 million are owned by Blackrock Inc. Colony Grp Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 3,643 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.65M shares. Shell Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 19,888 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Exchange Capital Management owns 14,863 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Company holds 0.04% or 239,242 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.96 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. It has a 805.03 P/E ratio. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community oncology and other specialty practices.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $946,792 activity. Schechter Lori A. sold $946,792 worth of stock or 7,700 shares.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “McKesson Issues Statement on Change Healthcare IPO – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qiagen gets distribution pact for QIAstat-Dx in smaller hospitals – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: CenterPoint Energy, McKesson and Coca-Cola – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Fake Meat Battle, Grubhub, Slack, Apple And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $139.27. About 356,773 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy”. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $15000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Shares for $28.35M were sold by Nadella Satya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Amer Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 159,095 shares stake. Nottingham owns 4,862 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd invested in 209,971 shares or 3.18% of the stock. First Merchants Corp accumulated 78,294 shares or 1.49% of the stock. The Arizona-based Autus Asset has invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Inv Il stated it has 115,994 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 160,918 shares. Mondrian Inv Ptnrs has 753,652 shares. Cardinal Cap, North Carolina-based fund reported 80,894 shares. Hound Prtnrs Lc reported 8.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc has 3.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ariel Invests Lc invested in 3.82% or 2.61M shares. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx invested in 1.61% or 46,864 shares. 153,000 are owned by Taconic Advsrs Limited Partnership. Wallington Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).