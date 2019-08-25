Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $3.78 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Holder Calamos Advisors Cut Its Position

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 34,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 520,239 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.88M, down from 554,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s co-presidents, David Solomon and Harvey Schwartz, are the top candidates to step up to the CEO role, according to the report; 18/05/2018 – From Goldman Sachs to groceries: Ocado’s boss Tim Steiner; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Jefferies nabs industrials banker Peter Scheman from Goldman; 26/05/2018 – Out for Undergrad (O4U) Names Goldman Sachs as Host of LGBTQ Undergrad Leadership Business Conference for the Fourth Consecutiv; 24/05/2018 – PE Hub: Dyal, Goldman, Landmark team up for stake in Clearlake Capital; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 08/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 22 FROM SFR 21.5; 14/05/2018 – NEW: Goldman Sachs securities division chiefs to leave the firm – Dow Jones; 15/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 3rd Update

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Lp reported 0.5% stake. Atria Ltd Liability Corp holds 158,186 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Motco has invested 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverpark Lc invested in 54,532 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Corsair Capital Management LP stated it has 43,308 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,239 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.24% or 3.45 million shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office accumulated 0.31% or 20,776 shares. Weitz Mngmt owns 17,500 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Liability Corp stated it has 384,214 shares or 3.77% of all its holdings. 49,062 were accumulated by Zevenbergen Limited Liability Company. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,560 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 1.47 million shares. Wealthcare Management Ltd Liability Company holds 552 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Acropolis Inv Mngmt Llc reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ih Merger Sub Llc (Prn) by 621,000 shares to 17.37M shares, valued at $23.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 31,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advisors has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 257 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability reported 153 shares stake. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 11,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Corp, Florida-based fund reported 40,668 shares. Assets Llc holds 50,500 shares. Invesco holds 0.22% or 3.45 million shares. Icon Advisers holds 5,615 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,405 shares. Capital Intll Invsts accumulated 8.18 million shares. Missouri-based has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). E&G Advisors LP holds 0.51% or 6,100 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Greenhaven Associate invested in 3.34M shares. Valley Advisers stated it has 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.85 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

