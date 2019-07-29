Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Hawk Ridge Management Has Trimmed Argan (AGX) Holding

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased Argan Inc (AGX) stake by 31.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 152,000 shares as Argan Inc (AGX)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Hawk Ridge Management Llc holds 330,543 shares with $16.51 million value, down from 482,543 last quarter. Argan Inc now has $645.97M valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 11,425 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 70.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired 32,299 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Paragon Capital Management Ltd holds 78,149 shares with $9.22 million value, up from 45,850 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 7.34M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP)

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased Frontdoor Inc stake by 450,700 shares to 901,855 valued at $31.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Retail Value Inc stake by 26,508 shares and now owns 373,743 shares. Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, July 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $14700 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral”. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Capital Mngmt holds 3.84% or 365,961 shares in its portfolio. Fairview Invest Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 29,495 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 7.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cooperman Leon G has invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Manufacturers Life The has invested 1.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc holds 330,164 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Inc invested 1.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Tru Advisors Lp has 0.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Monarch Capital Mgmt Inc holds 3.06% or 71,466 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 44,883 shares. Newfocus Fincl holds 3.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 62,743 shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsr has 0.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fil Ltd accumulated 9.09M shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited owns 3.13M shares.