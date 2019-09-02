Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Upped By $3.78 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; STEM HLDGS COMMON SHARES (STMH) Shorts Decreased By 33.33%

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 70.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired 32,299 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Paragon Capital Management Ltd holds 78,149 shares with $9.22 million value, up from 45,850 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT

STEM HLDGS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:STMH) had a decrease of 33.33% in short interest. STMH’s SI was 600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 33.33% from 900 shares previously. It closed at $0.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Stem enters the Cannabis & Industrial Hemp Market with acquisition of South African Ventures – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019.

Stem Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate holding company. The company has market cap of $35.64 million. It purchases, improves, and leases properties for use in the cannabis production, distribution, and sales industry, as well as a cultivator providing cannabis and cannabis-infused products licensed under the laws of the states of Oregon, Nevada, and Oklahoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates dispensaries.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.07% above currents $137.79 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $132 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,360 were reported by Sentinel Tru Lba. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Eagle Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marsico Mngmt reported 652,121 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Athena Capital Advsrs Lc has invested 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Enterprise Finance Services invested in 0.85% or 33,152 shares. Da Davidson And Company reported 862,185 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 8.11 million shares. Town And Country Bancshares And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust reported 62,848 shares. General Amer Comm owns 400,686 shares. Anderson Hoagland Commerce invested in 60,518 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv owns 134,523 shares. Stadion Money Ltd Llc holds 8,592 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tradition Mngmt Lc holds 70,805 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 204,890 shares.