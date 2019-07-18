Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Raised Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.78 Million as Stock Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Maintained by Ami Asset Management Corp

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 20.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 19,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 291,775 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.41 million, up from 271,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 20.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Capital Grp owns 5,449 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 3.18% or 209,971 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 2.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gluskin Sheff And has 377,801 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry reported 379,978 shares. Davis Selected Advisers owns 1.85M shares. Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome has invested 12.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 433,601 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 266,015 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp holds 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 13.12 million shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Company invested in 3.65% or 80,044 shares. 29,768 were reported by Wisconsin Capital Management Ltd Liability Com. 511,347 were reported by Nippon Life Glob Americas. Qv invested in 2.27% or 135,019 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 94,849 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Group accumulated 87,163 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Ent Corporation invested in 33,152 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv holds 134,523 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 5.69% or 91,591 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Management Corp has 2.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.49 million shares. Stephens Gp Limited Company stated it has 1,561 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested in 140,345 shares. Piedmont owns 1.01M shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt has 0.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,372 shares. The -based Farr Miller Washington Dc has invested 4.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 384,214 are held by Chesley Taft Associate Lc. Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 2.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fire Grp reported 15,000 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. 2,500 are held by Harris Assoc Lp. 248,710 were accumulated by Waters Parkerson Ltd Llc.