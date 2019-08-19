Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Raised Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.78 Million as Market Value Rose; Ems Capital LP Increased Holding in Nike (NKE)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $138.11. About 14.56 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 62,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 850,690 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.64 million, up from 788,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.3. About 3.14M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter And Co Brokerage has invested 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp has 0.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 34,359 shares. First Financial Corporation In has 2.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Denali Advsrs Ltd Co reported 1,600 shares. Retirement Planning Group Inc invested in 0.07% or 2,370 shares. Weik Cap Management owns 97,794 shares. Carroll Assocs Incorporated holds 191,985 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Kensico Cap Mgmt has invested 7.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3.89M were reported by Asset One Limited. 7,700 were accumulated by Quantres Asset Mngmt. Df Dent And stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Glob Advsrs, California-based fund reported 46,773 shares. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security accumulated 22,331 shares. Dodge And Cox holds 31.62M shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 5.47% stake.

