Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Raised Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.78 Million; Arqule (ARQL) Holding Increased by Bvf Inc

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 78,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.31M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.22M, up from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 1.90 million shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 110.00% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – BASILEA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS AND EXPENSES OF DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ITS TERRITORY; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 13/04/2018 – $ARQL AKTi miransertib promising early data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ endometrial cancer

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 348,822 shares to 3.80M shares, valued at $30.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

