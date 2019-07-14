Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.78 Million; Kidder Stephen W Has Increased Its Stake in Ipg Photonics (IPGP) by $649,300 as Stock Price Declined

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Ipg Photonics (IPGP) by 48.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,114 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 8,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Ipg Photonics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 344,928 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 42.45% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.88% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Net $106.3M; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,350 shares to 22,408 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 9,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,315 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

