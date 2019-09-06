Paragon Capital Management LTD Boosted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.78 Million as Shares Rose; Transcanada (TRP) Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Position by $2.12 Million as Valuation Rose

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 48,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 2.09 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.73 million, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 93,705 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 22/03/2018 – PETRONAS SAYS ITS CANADIAN UNIT PROGRESS ENERGY IS ONE OF ELEVEN SHIPPERS INVOLVED IN APPLICATION FOR NORTH MONTNEY MAINLINE EXTENSION PIPELINE PROPOSED BY TRANSCANADA; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMP EBITDA C$2.07B, EST. C$2.02B; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – ANNOUNCED ITS CAMERON ACCESS PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades TransCanada, TCPL To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q EPS C$0.83; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – INCREASE IN OVERALL COMPARABLE EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCREASED DUE TO HIGHER VOLUMES ON KEYSTONE PIPELINE SYSTEM, AMONG OTHERS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q REV. C$3.42B, EST. C$3.21B; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces Successful Completion of NGTL Export Capacity Open Season; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON CLOSED ON MARCH 15 AND WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED, WITH AVERAGE AWARDED CONTRACT TERM OF ABOUT 22 YRS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $139.12. About 3.13M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 818,660 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $50.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Realty Capi.

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. TRP’s profit will be $669.92M for 17.67 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.