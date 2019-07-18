Paragon Capital Management LTD Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $3.78 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Biogen Com Stk (BIIB) Valuation Declined, Sivik Global Healthcare Has Lowered Its Holding

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Com Stk (BIIB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $232.23. About 930,217 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 25.28 million shares traded or 5.35% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 1.97M shares. Barrett Asset Lc has 3.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Commonwealth Financial Pa holds 21,681 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. First Midwest Bank Tru Division holds 140,258 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Stoneridge Prns Ltd has invested 5.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers has invested 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership reported 1,800 shares. 6,296 are held by Advent De. 151,205 were reported by Bragg Financial Advsr. Intrust Fincl Bank Na has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montgomery Investment owns 18,478 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Ulysses Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 254,000 shares. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson holds 0.96% or 13,566 shares. Monroe Bankshares And Mi holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,409 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 356,733 shares or 3.43% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 EPS, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 7.77 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.