Paragon Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Total System Services (TSS) by $3.19 Million as Stock Value Rose

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68M shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Total System Services (TSS) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 33,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 160,485 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25 million, down from 194,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Total System Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $127.57. About 796,749 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles (NYSE:KN) by 18,095 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $30.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quotient Technology by 307,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Limited Co has 20,769 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Colonial Tru Advsr reported 12,445 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.21M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 129,355 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Lc, a Oregon-based fund reported 5,602 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Management Lp has 0.11% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 5,753 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Llc reported 67,972 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Alabama-based Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Fmr Lc has 4.34M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 1.87M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Crawford Invest Counsel owns 82,586 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Com stated it has 18,739 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caledonia Public Ltd Company reported 476,767 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership reported 462,115 shares. Alley Ltd Liability Com accumulated 77,794 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 1.76% or 1.65 million shares. Essex Svcs Inc stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv stated it has 24.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wms Prtn Llc stated it has 137,921 shares or 4.05% of all its holdings. Central National Bank Tru Com reported 14,339 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 174,995 are held by Colonial Trust Advsrs. Fulton National Bank Na reported 138,506 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 3.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,059 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset Mngmt invested in 3.2% or 532,023 shares. Brinker Incorporated holds 0.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 137,878 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

