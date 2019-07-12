Paragon Capital Management Lowered Its Paychex (PAYX) Stake by $327,600 as Stock Value Rose; Hartline Investment Has Increased Its Nvidia Com (NVDA) Stake by $2.92 Million; Share Value Rose

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 33.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 16,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,484 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76 million, up from 49,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $167.86. About 10.06 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,019 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, down from 127,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $85.48. About 789,389 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance I by 18,191 shares to 97,372 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Company invested in 52,308 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Central Bancorporation And Trust has 2,442 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 67,464 shares. Asset Mgmt One Commerce Ltd invested in 172,974 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Mairs & Power has 0% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 3,019 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated invested in 7,743 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 42,369 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 2.15 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Cap Fincl Advisers reported 55,297 shares stake. Salem Capital Mgmt owns 19,104 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Blackrock invested in 31.47M shares. Bath Savings Tru has 0.49% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Morgan Stanley holds 1.66 million shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd has 343,256 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited reported 725,053 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.43 million activity. MUCCI MARTIN sold $3.62M worth of stock. DOODY JOSEPH sold $860,986 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 736,051 shares. Lpl Limited Com holds 0.14% or 345,262 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 36,445 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability. Hodges Management has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 133,770 shares. Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability Co invested in 10,249 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fort Washington Oh stated it has 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Barclays Public owns 1.51 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 80,000 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gladius Capital Mgmt LP holds 31,094 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,030 shares stake. Warren Averett Asset Management holds 0.04% or 1,605 shares in its portfolio.