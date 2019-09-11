Paragon Capital Management Lowered Its Nike (NKE) Position by $348,684 as Stock Price Rose; Goodnow Investment Group Has Decreased Position in Wayfair (W) as Market Value Declined

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 125,997 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, down from 130,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 4.22M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 8,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 241,307 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82 million, down from 249,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73B market cap company. The stock increased 6.33% or $7.83 during the last trading session, reaching $131.57. About 2.05 million shares traded or 11.24% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.77 EPS, down 63.91% or $1.08 from last year’s $-1.69 per share. After $-1.97 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Wayfair (NYSE:W) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 of the Worst IPO Stocks in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Wayfair Inc.’s (NYSE:W) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wayfair proposes $750M convertible debt offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jasper Ridge Partners LP stated it has 0.56% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Prescott General Ltd, Florida-based fund reported 3.52M shares. Bokf Na reported 4,991 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 21,232 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). 375,981 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Light Street Management Limited Liability has invested 0.87% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Numerixs Invest has 14,626 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 2,805 shares. Vanguard Grp has 5.46M shares. 3,946 were reported by Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited. Morgan Stanley has 0.09% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nike Stock Is Set to Survive the Trade War – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in September – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Supreme Nike SB Dunk Lows: 11 Things to Know About the Release – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,000 were reported by Leonard Green Ptnrs Limited Partnership. 26,998 were accumulated by Baldwin Inv Mgmt Limited Liability. Marco Inv Lc owns 2,600 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 49,639 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Ltd Company has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 24.62 million shares stake. Moreover, Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 16,710 shares. Profund Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 28,224 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Edgestream Prtnrs LP stated it has 21,343 shares. Martin Currie, United Kingdom-based fund reported 68,590 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 84 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 0.49% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Noesis Cap Mangement stated it has 146,847 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 16,970 shares to 107,165 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).