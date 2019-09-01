Paragon Capital Management Lifted Devon Energy New (DVN) Position by $556,884 as Valuation Declined; First Light Asset Management Cut Its Codexis (CDXS) Holding by $6.71 Million

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 17,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 122,724 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 104,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 6.50M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Repurchased 6.2M Shrs for $204M; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 12/04/2018 – Devon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 335,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 723,760 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.76M market cap company. It closed at $14.03 lastly. It is down 37.09% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS)

Since August 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $288,280 activity. Shares for $155,280 were bought by Yang Patrick Y on Thursday, August 22.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 45,558 shares to 511,328 shares, valued at $15.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 44,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

