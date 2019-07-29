Paragon Capital Management Lifted Devon Energy New (DVN) Holding; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Decreased Its Holding in Logmein (LOGM) by $64.00 Million as Share Value Declined

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 17,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,724 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 104,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 4.42M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Raising full-Yr 2018 Oil Production Outlook; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS PRICING OF TENDER OFFERS

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77. About 582,324 shares traded or 14.44% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,151 shares to 125,997 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 76,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,809 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 2,358 shares. Sit Investment Assocs reported 5,275 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.07% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Cibc World Markets Corp invested in 0.06% or 251,052 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De owns 3.11 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx holds 0.08% or 7,805 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt has invested 0.62% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Fdx Advsrs owns 10,155 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Clearbridge Invests Ltd owns 3.49M shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt accumulated 182,432 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 17,390 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Thoughts On (New) Devon’s Q1 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Devon Energy Announces Early Redemption of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 3,436 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Lc reported 3.44 million shares stake. New York-based Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.27% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Us Bancorp De accumulated 4,303 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Com holds 3.31% or 354,023 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Granite Invest Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Shelton reported 298 shares. 92,641 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 34,668 shares or 0.12% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0% or 320 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogMeIn Sets Date to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Growth Potential – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LogMeIn Partners with Dolby to Elevate the GoToRoom Meeting Experience – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.