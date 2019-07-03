Paragon Capital Management Lifted Apache (APA) Holding; STRIKEFORCE TECHNOLOGIES (SFOR) Sellers Increased By 156.71% Their Shorts

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased Apache Corp (APA) stake by 18.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paragon Capital Management Llc acquired 16,970 shares as Apache Corp (APA)’s stock declined 3.44%. The Paragon Capital Management Llc holds 107,165 shares with $3.71M value, up from 90,195 last quarter. Apache Corp now has $9.67B valuation. The stock decreased 6.16% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 4.31M shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 12/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury; 23/04/2018 – APACHE: PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EVP, CORPORATE RESERVOIR; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Named; 23/04/2018 – TIBCO Extends Messaging Technology Leadership with Support for Apache Kafka and MQTT; 23/04/2018 – Apache’s Dave Pursell to Assume Responsibility for the Corporate Reservoir Engineering Department; 19/03/2018 – Correct: Apache in New Credit Pact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Nam

STRIKEFORCE TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:SFOR) had an increase of 156.71% in short interest. SFOR’s SI was 128,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 156.71% from 49,900 shares previously. The stock decreased 4.19% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.003. About 5.47 million shares traded. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. operates as a software development and services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.38 million. The firm owns the right to develop and license various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, and to protect network owners and users from identity theft. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s cyber security products comprise ProtectID, an authentication platform to authenticate computer network users by various methods, including traditional passwords combined with a telephone, iPhone, Droid, Blackberry, PDA, or multiple computer secure sessions, biometric identification, and encrypted devices; and GuardedID that prevents the use of spyware/malware to collect user information.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 0.28% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). 15,212 are held by Alexandria Lc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Blair William Comm Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,529 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 21,574 shares. Rafferty Asset accumulated 73,150 shares. Macroview Investment Mngmt invested in 99 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 5,375 shares. Company Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). D E Shaw Com Inc holds 315,183 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Ltd holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 15.88 million shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co has 118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot Incorporated owns 25,006 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $147,247 activity. Meyer William Mark bought $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Friday, May 31. $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares were bought by Ellis Juliet S.

Among 9 analysts covering Apache (NYSE:APA), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Apache had 14 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The stock of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) earned “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20. Citigroup maintained Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”.