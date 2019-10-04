Paragon Capital Management Increases Stake in Apache (APA); General American Investors Company Increased Its Stake in Kindred Biosciences (KIN) by $358,024

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 44,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The institutional investor held 494,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12 million, up from 449,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 48,050 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCESINC – FDA HAS NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS REGARDING SUBMISSION OF TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA SAYS APPROVAL IS PENDING PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Believes Findings at API Manufacturer Are Minor and Addressable; 29/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval Of Mirataz(TM) (mirtazapine Transdermal Ointment) For The Management Of Weight Loss In Cats; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in Cats; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 07/05/2018 – FDA approves Kindred’s weight-loss ointment for cats; 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 11,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 118,803 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 107,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 6.16M shares traded or 7.94% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF US$4.0 BILLION; 25/05/2018 – Apache Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark(TM) DataFrames; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adjusted EBITDAX Was $1.1 Billio; 06/03/2018 – Streamlio Brings Stream-Native Processing to Apache Pulsar; 23/04/2018 – APACHE CORP – DAVE PURSELL WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR CORPORATE RESERVOIR ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT UPON OLSON’S RETIREMENT; 12/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury; 22/04/2018 – DJ Apache Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APA); 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: HEARTH Act Approval of Apache Tribe of Oklahoma Indian Lands Leasing Act of 2017 Regulations; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. Ellis Juliet S had bought 3,500 shares worth $95,407 on Friday, May 24. Meyer William Mark had bought 2,000 shares worth $51,840.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Strategies holds 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 62 shares. Macquarie Limited, Australia-based fund reported 8,342 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Albert D Mason stated it has 13,555 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Essex Management Co Ltd Liability Co reported 230 shares stake. Cubic Asset Management Limited holds 0.14% or 16,205 shares. 193,787 were reported by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. Field Main Comml Bank holds 4,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). 337,034 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Fosun has 28,000 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 40,230 shares. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 3.3% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 546,333 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.75, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 6 investors sold KIN shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 3.83% more from 24.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Lc reported 430,839 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0% or 25,356 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated owns 424,200 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Vanguard Grp owns 1.71 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 35,884 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Sit Investment Assoc Inc holds 96,850 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 1,013 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Moreover, Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 25,297 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). American Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Aqr Capital Limited Co has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN).

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,000 shares to 84,000 shares, valued at $16.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Company by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,474 shares, and cut its stake in Avon Products (NYSE:AVP).

