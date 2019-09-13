Paragon Capital Management Increases Position in Apache (APA); Joel Isaacson & Company Has Boosted Its Twitter (TWTR) Stake

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 11,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 118,803 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 107,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 3.74 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adjusted EBITDAX Was $1.1 Billio; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: HEARTH Act Approval of Apache Tribe of Oklahoma Indian Lands Leasing Act of 2017 Regulations; 06/03/2018 – Streamlio Brings Stream-Native Processing to Apache Pulsar; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Was $615 Millio; 14/05/2018 – APACHE & ARM REPORT DEVELOPMENT OF SALT CREEK MIDSTREAM’S SCM; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q EPS 38c; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark™ DataFrames; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES WITH RIGHTS TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS UP TO US$5.0 BLN

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 56.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 28,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 78,197 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 49,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 8.15M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 14/03/2018 – This week, CNBC reported that Twitter is working on a camera-first feature that could threaten Snap, and Twitter chief financial officer Ned Segal told CNBC that Twitter was creating a subscription product for businesses; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant left in January; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $687.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,733 shares to 6,882 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,044 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

