Paragon Capital Management Increased Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Stake by $556,884; As Sunopta (STKL) Shares Declined, Engaged Capital Has Lifted Holding

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 8.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21M, up from 6.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.0101 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3701. About 6,995 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500.

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 17,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 122,724 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 104,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.64. About 388,548 shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 07/03/2018 Devon Energy Increases Cash Dividend 33 Percent, Announces $1.0 Billion Share-Repurchase Program And Progresses Debt Reduction Plan; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE WILL BE $0.08 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 90,000 shares. Howe And Rusling invested 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 14,750 shares. Art Advsrs holds 0% or 20,988 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 14,451 shares. 365,981 were accumulated by Alyeska Group L P. 620,540 are held by Utd Services Automobile Association. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Moreover, Domini Impact Investments Limited Liability Corp has 2.67% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 50,308 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Co holds 14,533 shares. State Street Corporation reported 35,509 shares stake. Fmr reported 3.64 million shares stake. Eventide Asset Management holds 4.30M shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 20 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.45 million activity. ATKINS M SHAN bought $88,349 worth of stock. Briffett Derek also bought $19,402 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares. The insider HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA bought 43,100 shares worth $148,264. On Thursday, February 28 Gough Jeffrey bought $26,999 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) or 10,000 shares. Buick Mike also bought $80,217 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares. Detlefsen Michael also bought $17,878 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Monday, March 4.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,006 shares to 86,177 shares, valued at $13.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,784 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).